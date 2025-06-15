College World Series Gameday: Coastal Carolina vs Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State baseball team set to square off with Coastal Carolina in the second game of the College World Series on Sunday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Coastal Carolina (54-11) vs Oregon State (48-14-1)
4:06 p.m. PT
Omaha, Neb. - Charles Schwab Field Omaha
LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (8-4, 3.54) vs. RHP Jacob Morrison (11-0, 2.15)
TV - ESPN2/ESPN+
Radio - 1240 Joe Radio / 1190 KEX / 620RipCityRadio
Postgame vs Louisville
ODDS via ESPNBET
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State and Coastal Carolina have met just once, in 2019 in Seattle. The teams tied, 4-4, due to a time limit at the Seattle Baseball Showcase, which was held at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.
- Adley Rutschman went 2-for-3 with a run in the tie game.
- The Beavers have played just five games against current members of the Sun Belt Conference. OSU is 0-0-1 against Coastal, 3-0 versus Texas State and 1-0 against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Friday's win over Louisville pushed the Beavers' record to 3-5 in MCWS opening games. OSU also won its first game in Omaha in 2007 and 2017. The 2007 Beavers won their second consecutive title and the 2017 club went 2-2 in Omaha.
- Gavin Turley drove in two in the win, giving him 28 career postseason RBI. That's the new Oregon State career record, surpassing Mitch Canham's 26 from 2005 to 2007.
- Turley's already had the overall career record for RBI and extended his total tally to 188.
- Aiva Arquette moved into 10th for a season at OSU with 88 hits. His three Friday gave him 24 multiple-hit efforts this season, nine of which have been with three or more.
- Arquette's 88 hits rank 22nd nationally.
- Turley also posted his 24th multi-hit game, six of which have had three hits or more.
- Ethan Kleinschmit, Sunday's probable starter, has struck out 17 in 13 2/3 postseason innings. He's also allowed just seven hits and six walks thus far.
- Kleinschmit struck out 11 versus Florida State last Saturday, his second in double figures this season.
- The lefty has allowed five runs on 12 hits and 12 walks in his last four outings, spanning 24 1/3 innings. He has 31 strikeouts in that span.
- The Beavers' staff, overall, has 109 strikeouts in 81 postseason innings. As a group, they have a 1.36 WHIP. By comparison, opponents have a 1.85 WHIP in the postseason.
-Friday's win was the 22nd in 34 games (.647) in Omaha for the Beavers. Mitch Canham became the first OSU head coach to win a game in Omaha other than Pat Casey, who was 21-12.
- Oregon State ranks third nationally with 370 walks. The Beavers' single-season record is 394 in 2024.
- OSU improved to 39-7 when scoring first this season. That includes a 21-6 mark away from home.
- The Beavers are 8-3 in one-run games and 14-6 in games decided by two runs or less.
Updated Bracket
