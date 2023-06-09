Where Oregon State's 2024 Recruiting Class Ranks In National, Pac-12 Ranks
With the Oregon State football team recently adding several new pieces to its 2024 recruiting class, BeaversEdge takes a look at where the class currently ranks and how it compares to previous seasons early on...
National Rank - 62nd
With four pledges in the 2024 recruiting class, Oregon State currently ranks 62nd in the country and 9th in the Pac-12 with 255 total recruiting points.
Those four commitments are tight end Wyatt Hook, running back Makhi Frazier, and receivers Logan Saldate and Malachi Durant...
Pac-12 Rank - 9th
|Year
|National
|Pac-12
|
2018
|
67th
|
12th
|
2019
|
65th
|
12th
|
2020
|
52nd
|
9th
|
2021
|
93rd
|
12th
|
2022
|
53rd
|
6th
|
2023
|
56th
|
10th
----
