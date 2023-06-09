With the Oregon State football team recently adding several new pieces to its 2024 recruiting class, BeaversEdge takes a look at where the class currently ranks and how it compares to previous seasons early on...

With four pledges in the 2024 recruiting class, Oregon State currently ranks 62nd in the country and 9th in the Pac-12 with 255 total recruiting points.

Those four commitments are tight end Wyatt Hook, running back Makhi Frazier, and receivers Logan Saldate and Malachi Durant...

Check out Oregon State's scholarship breakdown HERE...

This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.