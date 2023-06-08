Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers: Season Wrap-Up
With the Oregon State baseball team (41-20) having concluded their 2023 campaign by falling in the Baton Rouge Regional, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Beavers' final stats on the year...
TEAM
- Oregon State had the third-most at-bats in the Pac-12 with 2128 this season.
- The Beavers scored the third-most runs in the conference with 492.
- OSU finished third in the conference in total hits, with 625.
- The Beavers hit 127 doubles this year, good for fourth-best in the P12.
- OSU's 89 home runs were a school record for a single season and placed them fourth in the Pac-12...
- The Beavers finished third in the P12 in RBIs with 451.
- Oregon State led the conference in total walks drawn with 373 on the season, nearly 100 more than the next closest P12 team. Those 373 walks are fifth-best in the country...
- The Beavers struck out the most in the conference with 543 on the year...
- OSU led the conference with 89 stolen bases.
- The Beavers finished sixth in the P12 with a batting average of .294.
- Oregon State's on-base percentage ranked first in the conference at .408 - that's good for 30th-best nationally...
- OSU's slugging percentage ranked fifth in the P12 at .486.
- Oregon State's pitching staff surrendered 530 hits this season, eighth-most in the conference.
- Oregon State's pitching staff allowed the third-fewest runs in the conference with 306 on the year. Of those 306, 284 were earned, good for fourth-best in the P12.
- The Beavers have walked 222 batters, which was tied for the 7th-most in the conference.
- Oregon State finished second in the P12 in total strikeouts tallied by the pitching staff with 580 on the year. Those 580 rank 17th-best nationally...
- The Beavers finished fourth in the conference in strikeouts per nine innings at 9.63.
- OSU allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in the Pac-12, with just 59 surrendered this year.
- Oregon State's ERA of 4.71 was good for third in the Pac-12...
- The Beavers led the conference in fielding percentage at .982... good for 6th-best in the country...
- Oregon State led the Pac-12 in attendance, with 103,470 patrons this year... The Beavers averaged 3,568 fans per contest, over 400 more fans per game than next-place Arizona State...
INDIVIDUAL
- Travis Bazzana, Garret Forrester, Micah McDowell, and Mason Guerra all finished inside the top-25 for hits in the Pac-12 this season. Bazzana leads the way with 89 (3rd), Forrester has 79 (11th), McDowell has 76 (T-15th), and Guerra has 71 (25th).
- Bazzana finished tied for the fifth-most double in the conference with 20... Guerra had 18 and finished 12th and McDowell had 16 for T-19th...
- Bazzana is tied for 10th in triples with three on the year.
- Gavin Turley finished as the Beavers' leading home-run threat this season with 14 (T-12th) on the year. Guerra and Brady Kasper had 12 each, good for T-19th, while Bazzana had 11, which was tied for 25th...
- Guerra led OSU with 56 RBI (14th) while Bazzana (55, 15th), Forrester (52, 16th), and McDowell (47, 24th) also rank inside the top-25 in the conference... Turley with his late-season rally found himself with 46 RBIs, good for fifth-most on the team.
- Bazzana (59) and Forrester (59) finished tied for 1st in the conference in total walks... They rank 11th nationally... Turley (34, 15th), Mikey Kane (33, 18th), Guerra (31, 23rd), and McDowell (30, T-25th) also ranked inside the top-25...
- Bazzana led the P12 with 36 stolen bases on the year...
- Bazzana ranked sixth in the conference in batting average at .374 while McDowell checks in 15th hitting .342. and Forrester (.341, 18th) also check in inside the top-25...
- Bazzana ranks first in OBP (.500) while Forrester (.485) Turley (.438), and McDowell (.427) are 6th, 18th, and 25th, respectively...
- Turley finished for the team lead in slugging percentage at .664 on the year, which was good for 8th-best in the P12... Bazzana was 14th at .622...
- Trent Sellers finished second in the Pac-12 in strikeouts with 106 on the season... Those 106 are tied for 29th-best nationally...
- Sellers led the conference in strikeouts per nine innings, tallying 12.89... He's 10th in the country in terms of K/9...
- AJ Lattery led the Beaver pitching staff in terms of ERA with a mark of 4.05 on the year and that was good for 10th-best in the P12... Jacob Kmatz (4.71) and Sellers (4.86) check-in 19th and 22nd, respectively...
