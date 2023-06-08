With the Oregon State baseball team (41-20) having concluded their 2023 campaign by falling in the Baton Rouge Regional, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Beavers' final stats on the year...

- Oregon State had the third-most at-bats in the Pac-12 with 2128 this season.

- The Beavers scored the third-most runs in the conference with 492.

- OSU finished third in the conference in total hits, with 625.

- The Beavers hit 127 doubles this year, good for fourth-best in the P12.

- OSU's 89 home runs were a school record for a single season and placed them fourth in the Pac-12...

- The Beavers finished third in the P12 in RBIs with 451.

- Oregon State led the conference in total walks drawn with 373 on the season, nearly 100 more than the next closest P12 team. Those 373 walks are fifth-best in the country...

- The Beavers struck out the most in the conference with 543 on the year...

- OSU led the conference with 89 stolen bases.

- The Beavers finished sixth in the P12 with a batting average of .294.

- Oregon State's on-base percentage ranked first in the conference at .408 - that's good for 30th-best nationally...

- OSU's slugging percentage ranked fifth in the P12 at .486.

- Oregon State's pitching staff surrendered 530 hits this season, eighth-most in the conference.

- Oregon State's pitching staff allowed the third-fewest runs in the conference with 306 on the year. Of those 306, 284 were earned, good for fourth-best in the P12.

- The Beavers have walked 222 batters, which was tied for the 7th-most in the conference.

- Oregon State finished second in the P12 in total strikeouts tallied by the pitching staff with 580 on the year. Those 580 rank 17th-best nationally...

- The Beavers finished fourth in the conference in strikeouts per nine innings at 9.63.

- OSU allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in the Pac-12, with just 59 surrendered this year.

- Oregon State's ERA of 4.71 was good for third in the Pac-12...

- The Beavers led the conference in fielding percentage at .982... good for 6th-best in the country...

- Oregon State led the Pac-12 in attendance, with 103,470 patrons this year... The Beavers averaged 3,568 fans per contest, over 400 more fans per game than next-place Arizona State...