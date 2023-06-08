COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In JUCO RB Brandon Smith?
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team recently adding 2023 JUCO running back Brandon Smith, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down the commitment and his future impact on the Beavers!
MORE: Idaho OL Rakeem Johnson discusses OSU OV | What Is OSU Getting In Malachi Durant? | Exodus Ayers Talks OSU OV | What OSU Said Post LSU | WATCH: Beavers Talk LSU Loss | Beavers' Season Ends With Loss To LSU | Oregon State Lands 2024 WR Malachi Durant
THE COMMITMENT
Smith's recruitment was generally quiet; you usually don't hear much about JUCO recruitments, and that's what happened here for the most part...
That said, Oregon State and running backs coach Keith Bhonapha only got involved with Smith at the end of last month on May 25th, extending him an offer. Just days after, he would take an official visit to Corvallis and the rest was history...
Smith was a summer enrollee looking for his next destination and Oregon State was the right place at the right time for him.
He spoke during his commitment about joining a dynamic running back room in Corvallis...
"I’ve been a part of many programs where I was the best player.. so being around other guys is going to make me work 10 times harder," he said about his decision to come to Oregon State.
- Dylan Callaghan-Croley
THE IMPACT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news