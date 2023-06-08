With the Oregon State football team recently adding 2023 JUCO running back Brandon Smith , BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down the commitment and his future impact on the Beavers!

Smith's recruitment was generally quiet; you usually don't hear much about JUCO recruitments, and that's what happened here for the most part...

That said, Oregon State and running backs coach Keith Bhonapha only got involved with Smith at the end of last month on May 25th, extending him an offer. Just days after, he would take an official visit to Corvallis and the rest was history...

Smith was a summer enrollee looking for his next destination and Oregon State was the right place at the right time for him.

He spoke during his commitment about joining a dynamic running back room in Corvallis...

"I’ve been a part of many programs where I was the best player.. so being around other guys is going to make me work 10 times harder," he said about his decision to come to Oregon State.

- Dylan Callaghan-Croley