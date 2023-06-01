Welcome to everyone's favorite time of the year, the heart of the official visit season. Starting on Friday, Oregon State will begin hosting recruits from around the country on official visits.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Below, you'll be able to find everything you need to know about Oregon State's official visits this June. This will include the full visitor list of prospects we have confirmed, every article we've written regarding official visits and more.