Oregon State Football Official Visit Hub
Welcome to everyone's favorite time of the year, the heart of the official visit season. Starting on Friday, Oregon State will begin hosting recruits from around the country on official visits.
Below, you'll be able to find everything you need to know about Oregon State's official visits this June. This will include the full visitor list of prospects we have confirmed, every article we've written regarding official visits and more.
VISITORS LIST:
May 12
WR David Washington (Las Vegas, NV)
June 2
QB EJ Caminong (Seattle, WA)
OL David Abajian (West Hills, CA)
WR Malachi Durant (Graham, WA)
WR Exodus Ayers (Andover, NH)
DE Deshawn Warner (Goodyear, AZ)
OL Rakeem Johnson (Boise, ID)
DE Kekai Burnett (Honolulu, HI)
ATH Marshel Sanders (Fresno, CA)
DL Keona Wilhite (Tuscon, AZ)
CB Malik Esquerra (Killeen, TX)
June 9
OL Rustin Young (Honolulu, HI)
OT Manasse Itete (Modesto, CA)
June 11
DB Alvin Williamson Jr (Cibolo, TX)
June 16
QB Dermaricus Davis (Etiwanda, CA)
WR Logan Saldate (Salinas, CA)
RB Brandon Tullis (Frisco, TX)
WR Andrew Brinson (Tampa, FL)
TE Wyatt Hook (Cupertino, CA)
DE Damarrion White (El Cajon, CA)
ARTICLES
2024 OL David Abajian discusses recent unofficial visit, previews official
Inside the Dam: Previewing the Beavers' first big official visit weekend
MORE TO COME
