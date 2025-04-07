Standout In-State Wide Receiver Schedules Offiical Visit to Oregon State

The Oregon State Beavers have scheduled an official visit with one of the state's most dynamic wide receivers, BeaversEdge has learned.

2026 wide receiver Rasean Jones, a standout at Baker High School, has scheduled a pair of official visits. In June, Jones will make trips to Boise State from June 14 through the 16 and then will make a trip to Corvallis and Oregon State a few days later on June 19 from June 22.

Jones this past season for Baker played in just five games but put up monstre numbers in the process with 53 receptions for 872 yards and 15 touchdowns. On top of being a standout wide receiver, Jones is also one of the track and field athletes in the state of Oregon and is a four-time hurdle state champion.

Jones tells BeaversEdge that doing both football as well as track and field in college is something that he would be interested in. Notably, with his two scheduled official visits, that would only be a possibility at Boise State as Oregon State does not have a men's track and field team.