Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Clinch Series vs UC Irvine

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Offer Roundup 4/6 | CA ATH Schedules OSU OV | 3-2-1: Beavers Fall To UCI | Damarco Minor Enters Portal | Texas DE Jordyn Crites Schedules Official Visit | Preview: Beavers Take On Anteaters

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Gavin Turley went 3-for-5 with three runs driven in and Aiva Arquette collected two RBI as No. 11 Oregon State defeated No. 12 UC Irvine, 7-4, Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The Beavers, with the win, claimed the three-game top-25 series.

Turley singled in a run in the third, reached on a ground ball for an RBI in the sixth and plated another on a double in the fifth. He’s now hit safely in 14 consecutive games and has 25 hits with 17 RBI during the streak.

Arquette singled home two runs in the sixth during a three-run frame for Oregon State (22-7). UC Irvine (23-7) had pulled to within one on a two-run home run in the top half of the frame. Arquette, however, pushed the Beavers up three when he drove on between first and second. He then watched as Turley drove in OSU’s last run on a fielder’s choice.

UC Irvine managed one run in the seventh but OSU’s bullpen, consisting of Laif Palmer, Tanner Douglas and Kellan Oakes held the Anteaters to three hits and three walks while striking out seven in the final 3 2/3 innings.

Ethan Kleinschmit started for the Beavers and scattered four hits and three runs with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. He earned the win, improving to 5-1.

Oakes, meanwhile, closed out the game with 2 1/3 scoreless innings, picking up four strikeouts. He got the save, his first of the year.

Carson McEntire singled up the middle to open the game’s scoring in the third. A passed ball and then Turley’s first RBI of the day gave OSU a 3-0 lead after three.

Ryder Brooks took the loss for UC Irvine, dropping to 3-2 on the year. The lefty allowed seven hits and seven runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State makes a return trip to Hillsboro Tuesday night when taking on Portland. First pitch at Hillsboro Ballpark is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. The game is scheduled to be streamed on ESPN+.

Oregon State Notes

• Gavin Turley’s 14-game hit streak is now tied with Trent Caraway for the longest by a Beaver this season.

• AJ Singer pushed his hit streak to five games, equaling a season-long.

• Ethan Kleinschmit struck out the side in both the first and fifth innings.

• Attendance Sunday was 3,908, putting the three-game tally at 11,986.

• The Oregon State pitching staff collected 40 strikeouts over 27 innings in the series. The staff gave up 12 walks.

• The Beavers improved to 9-7 all-time against UC Irvine.

• OSU improved to 11-1 at home this season.

OSU Athletics

MORE: Spring Football Nuggets Day 7 | WATCH: Spring Interviews Day 7 | Liutauras Lelevicius Enters Transfer Portal | Beaver Baseball Previews UCI