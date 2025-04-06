Oregon State Offer Round Up: 4/6/25

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: CA ATH Schedules OSU OV | 3-2-1: Beavers Fall To UCI | Damarco Minor Enters Portal | Texas DE Jordyn Crites Schedules Official Visit | Preview: Beavers Take On Anteaters | Spring Football Nuggets Day 7 | WATCH: Spring Interviews Day 7 | Liutauras Lelevicius Enters Transfer Portal | Beaver Baseball Previews UCI
The San Bernardino, California native has a quality offer sheet consisting of a mix of Group of Five and Power Four offers. Washington State is the only program so far to schedule an official visit with the 6-foot-2 linebacker.
Oregon State joins the fray for the Yakima, Washington native. McGee currently holds mostly Group of Five regional offers. A trio of official visits have been scheduled to Boise State, San Diego State, and Washington State.
Comer has a handful of offers mostly from the Group of Five programs and FCS. Oregon State is now by far his best offer on paper, we’ll see in the coming days where he ranks on the Beavers’ board.
Gabalis a standout at Archbishop Murphy in Everett, Washington picked up his eighth overall offer and third FBS offer as the Beavers join Arizona and Washington State. He currently has an official visit scheduled to Arizona.
Oregon State gets into the Mason race a little late as he already amassed nearly two dozen offers already. The Beavers will have to make up ground quickly if they want a serious chance at the Las Vegas linebacker. He has a trio of official visits scheduled to Washington State, UNLV, and San Diego State.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @ryan_harlan