Oregon State Offer Round Up: 4/6/25

The San Bernardino, California native has a quality offer sheet consisting of a mix of Group of Five and Power Four offers. Washington State is the only program so far to schedule an official visit with the 6-foot-2 linebacker.

Oregon State joins the fray for the Yakima, Washington native. McGee currently holds mostly Group of Five regional offers. A trio of official visits have been scheduled to Boise State, San Diego State, and Washington State.

Comer has a handful of offers mostly from the Group of Five programs and FCS. Oregon State is now by far his best offer on paper, we’ll see in the coming days where he ranks on the Beavers’ board.

Gabalis a standout at Archbishop Murphy in Everett, Washington picked up his eighth overall offer and third FBS offer as the Beavers join Arizona and Washington State. He currently has an official visit scheduled to Arizona.