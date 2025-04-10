Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 10, 2025
Which prospects will be visiting for Oregon State's Spring Game?
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's annual spring game is coming up on April 19 at Reser Stadium and the Beavers' visitors list for their spring game has begun to take form. Below, BeaversEdge offers a list of expected visitors for the spring game.

MORE: Which Prospects Have Scheduled Visits? | WATCH: Spring Interviews Day 9 | In-State WR Schedules OSU Visit | Beavers Clinch Series vs UCI | Offer Roundup 4/6 | CA ATH Schedules OSU OV | Texas DE Jordyn Crites Schedules Official Visit | Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

COMMITS

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In