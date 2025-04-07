Published Apr 7, 2025
Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (22-7) coming off a 2-1 week that included a series win over UC Irvine, we take a closer look at the national rankings...

The Beavers return to the diamond on Tuesday for a matchup with Portland.

MORE: Beavers Clinch Series vs UCI | Offer Roundup 4/6 | CA ATH Schedules OSU OV | 3-2-1: Beavers Fall To UCI | Damarco Minor Enters Portal | Texas DE Jordyn Crites Schedules Official Visit | Preview: Beavers Take On Anteaters

Advertisement
Oregon State Baseball Ranks 4/7
OrganizationRank+/-Full T-25

D1Baseball

8th

+3

Top-25

USA TODAY

9th

+2

Top-25

Baseball America

10th

+2

Top-25

Perfect Game

6th

+7

Top-25

BONUS (RPI RANK)

13th

+10

RANKS

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @ryan_harlan