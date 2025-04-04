2026 Texas DE Jordyn Crites Schedules Official Visit to Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
2026 defensive end Jordyn Crites is the latest prospect to schedule an official visit to Oregon State for this summer. The Friendsville (TX) standout will be on campus the weekend of May 30 according to a graphic he posted on X, earlier this week.
Crites is the second prospect to publically announced their official visit to Oregon State for the May 30th weekend joining Oregon State running back commitment LaMarcus Bell.
Crites currently holds eight offers in his recruitment with the Beavers joining the likes of Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Middle Tennessee State, San Diego State, Texas Southern, Texas State, and UTEP. He also has currently has an official visit booked to Lousiana the weekend of June 12.
