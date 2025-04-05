California ATH Malcolm Watkins Schedules May Official Visit

Frontier Bakersfield (CA) athlete Malcom Watkins has scheduled an official visit to a pair of programs for this summer, the California native recently announced on X.

Watkins, a 6-foot-0, 185-pound prospect, picked up an offer from Oregon State in early February, being offered by special teams coordinator Jamie Christian. He also holds offers from California, Fresno State, Nevada, Saramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Washington State.

Of those programs, Oregon State and Washington State have scheduled official visits with Watkins.

Watkins will make the trip from Bakersfield to Corvallis for the weekend of May 2 while he'll visit Washington State in mid-June for a June 13 official visit. Currently, the May 2 weekend is a busy one for Oregon State, with four prospects expected on campus. Joining Watkins will be Hamilton (AZ) brothers Beau and Niko Jandreau while wide receiver commitment Cynai Thomas will be on campus.