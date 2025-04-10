Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projection (4/10)

With Baseball America coming out with its most recent field of 64 projection this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look to see where Oregon State lands in this early April projection...

Following Oregon State's series win over UC Irvine and a nonconference win over Portland, the Beavers moved up two spots from last week's projection, earning the No. 10 overall seed and hosting the Corvallis Regional.

There's more work to be done if the Beavers hope to contend for one of the top-eight national seeds, as that guarantees home-field advantage through the Super Regional Round, but OSU is right there and certainly can play itself into the top eight.

Oregon State (23-7) is on the road this weekend, playing Cal State Fullerton (17-15) in a three-game set at Goodwin Field...