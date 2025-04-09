Which Prospects Have Scheduled Official Visits to Oregon State?

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
The Oregon State Beavers' list of official visitors for May and June continues to grow. Below, BeaversEdge offers the latest full list of prospects who have confirmed their plans to visit the Beavers.
May 2
The Oregon State commitment only has one visit currently scheduled, his May 2 trip to Corvallis.
The Jandreau brothers will both be visiting Oregon State on May 16. Currently, Beau, a linebacker, holds an offer from the Beavers, while Niko, a safety, is still looking to pick up a potential offer from the Beavers.
Watkins has two official visits scheduled as he plans on visiting Oregon State on May 2 and Washington State on June 13.
MAY 9
Oregon State is the only program that Comer has scheduled an official visit to currently.
MAY 16
The Oregon State commits only visit is to Corvallis on May 16.
Like Bell, Tishendorf only has an official visit to Oregon State scheduled.
Dorr just announced his official visit on Wednesday. He also has locked in trips to Washington State on June 5 and Boise state on June 20.
MAY 30
Crites's only current scheduled official visit is his trip to Oregon State on May 30.
JUNE 6
Castile has a trio of official visits scheduled. On top of his trip to Corvallis on June 6, he'll also be visiting UNLV on June 14 and Houston on June 21.
JUNE 19
The in-state receiver and star track athlete has scheduled two official visits. One to Oregon State for June 19 and one to Boise State the week of June 14.
