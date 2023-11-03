The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) will travel to Boulder on Saturday to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12). Below, we take a look at how the two teams match up at each position while also offering a glimpse at how both teams' starters matched up as recruits.
This was a tough one to decide but we're going to go with Colorado and Shedeur Sanders. The son of Deion has been great for the Buffaloes this season, completing over 70% of his passes for over 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns this season while throwing just three interceptions. He consistently shows great accuracy and great decision-making and can make throws to all levels of the field.
Oregon State has the running back advantage once again. Damien Martinez continues to be tremendous this year behind the Beavers offensive line averaging over 6.0 yards per carry. The Buffaloes have a pair of quality tailbacks in Dylan Edwrads and Anthony Hankerson but unfortunately, the Colorado offensive line gives them no chances of making plays.
WIDE RECEIVER
