QUARTERBACK

THE EDGE: COLORADO This was a tough one to decide but we're going to go with Colorado and Shedeur Sanders. The son of Deion has been great for the Buffaloes this season, completing over 70% of his passes for over 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns this season while throwing just three interceptions. He consistently shows great accuracy and great decision-making and can make throws to all levels of the field.

RUNNING BACK