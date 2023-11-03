Oregon State Insider: Injury Report Week 10 vs Colorado
With the No. 16 Oregon State football team (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) set to square off with the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, BeaversEdge gives the latest on injuries!
OUT
Inside linebacker Makiya Tongue
-> Tongue will miss the remainder of the 2023 season as head coach Jonathan Smith announced that his knee injury suffered was season-ending. The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder had switched to inside linebacker before spring practices and was coming into his own at the position, tallying six tackles and one forced fumble this season. In his absence, look for bigger roles from ILB's John Miller, Melvin Jordan, and Isaiah Chisom.
Tongue, who occasionally makes YouTube videos on his journey, uploaded a video on saying that he tore his ACL, MCL, meniscus, and patella tendon "all in one cut." He added that his doctor said it was a rare injury and one he had only seen twice. His expected recovery time is around one to two years. He's begun the rehab process...
ILB Mason Tufaga
-> Smith was asked about offseason Utah transfer Tufaga recently, and Smith reiterated that he's still not healthy. It's unclear what Tufaga's injury is, but we didn't see him throughout fall camp...
Outside linebacker Ryan Franke
-> Smith was asked about OLB Ryan Franke's status recently and he said he's also not healthy. The 6-foot-3, 244-pounder suffered an injury before the start of the 2022 season and missed all of last season. Per Smith, he's still not back to full health...
MORE on Oregon State and Colorado's questionable and doubtful injuries below
Questionable
Defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr.
-> Defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. missed the contest against the Arizona Wildcats as he's been dealing with a nagging injury per head coach Jonathan Smith. Cooper Jr. played through it against the Bruins but was on the shelf two weeks later against Arizona. Entering this matchup with the Buffs, Smith said Cooper is 50-50 and that his status will likely be a game-time call... Cooper is a huge part of the Beaver secondary, and getting him back for this matchup against several good receivers would be key...
