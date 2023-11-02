With the No. 16 Oregon State football team (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) set to face the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4, 1-4) in Boulder on Saturday night, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Buffs!

Colorado Opponent Preview

- CU will play in front of a sold-out crowd for the ninth time in nine games against Oregon State. CU is one of five teams nationally to play in front of a sellout in every game so far this season, joining Georgia, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Tennessee.

- Travis Hunter is the first college football player in 21 years to have 30 receptions and 3 interceptions in the same season. Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Xavier Weaver have all been added to mid-season watch lists for a variety of awards.

-Colorado has won four of the last six Homecoming games, including a 2OT 37-34 win over Oregon State two years ago.

CU Preview

Colorado's Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders said Tuesday that he held a "private, personal meeting" with the entire Buffaloes offensive line after last Saturday's 28-16 loss to UCLA.

CU's line has struggled for much of the year protecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has been sacked 41 times in eight games — the most of any quarterback in the nation. The Buffs gave up seven sacks against the Bruins and Sanders was knocked down an additional 13 times in the game.

But the troubles up front have led to more than just issues with protecting the quarterback. The Buffs (4-4 overall, 1-4 Pac-12) are averaging just 78.6 yards per game on the ground, the lowest number among Power Five schools and 128th in the FBS.

After the UCLA game, Sanders made it clear he was not happy with the offensive line's performance. But after he met with the group, he said he expects a much better effort Saturday when Colorado plays host to No. 16 Oregon State (6-2, 3-2) in an 8 p.m. game at Folsom Field (ESPN).

"You're going to see a more cohesive, more aggressive, more physical, more prepared group than ever before this weekend," Coach Prime said. "I really do believe that."

The Buffs have been hampered by injuries up front, with just one linemen — guard Jack Bailey — starting every game this season. The Buffs also tried a new starter at left tackle last weekend, inserting Isaiah Jatta into the lineup in place of Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan.

But Sanders also said his offensive staff is working on tweaking CU's attack to better protect Sanders.

"I believe in the staff that we have on hand," Sanders said. "I believe they can do it. And I have the utmost faith in them."

Colorado's quarterback took a beating in the loss to the Bruins. He was given an injection at halftime to deal with the pain and was limping noticeably by the game's end. Coach Prime said his son didn't practice Tuesday and may take another day off Wednesday.

"He's good," Coach Prime said. "I think I'm going to give him another day or so off so he can heal properly and so he could be at his best. We want his best and he's doing well mentally, physically as well as psychologically."

GETTING READY FOR OSU: The Beavers are one of the more physical teams in the Pac-12. Oregon State has a power run game and also has big, physical players in the trenches.

Coach Prime said the Buffs are adjusting their practices this week to be ready for OSU's style.

"You incorporate more tackling drills to compensate for the physicality," Sanders said. "You pad 'em up maybe a little more, maybe allow a lot more contact because of the physicality. You may elongate some periods that involve physicality in it that you want to make sure your team is ready and on point."