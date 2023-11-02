BeaversEdge Pac-12 Power Rankings: Week 10
With week 10 of the college football season set to get underway, BeaversEdge continues our article series power ranking the 12 teams in the Pac-12 Conference...
Hear from Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, EDGE writer/KEJO host TJ Mathewson, and EDGE writer Ryan Harlan as they give their rankings and analysis!
T.J.'s Picks
1. Washington
2. Oregon
3. OSU
4. USC
5. Utah
6. UCLA
7. Arizona
8. Colorado
9. Cal
10. Arizona State
11. Washington State
12. Stanford
I’m really trying to keep tiebreakers a factor here. That means while Oregon had probably the best win we’ve seen a Pac-12 team have this season against Utah, they stay at 2 despite some thinking they should be one. Undefeated Washington keeps their top spot while looking very suspect against Stanford. I’m sure the Huskies’ defensive issues, good or bad, will sort themselves out vs. USC and we’ll have a good picture by next week.
Speaking of the Trojans, I just cannot in good faith rank them higher than they are at 4, and not over Oregon State, who I think is the better team still after a narrow loss against Arizona. Utah gets the edge over UCLA with the head-to-head win and both programs sorting out difficult QB situations. Arizona is one more solid win from moving up into that upper-middle tier (a win this weekend vs. UCLA would do it).
Both Colorado and Cal showed promise and a good amount of fight vs. superior teams this past weekend, but neither has the manpower to keep up, although a different story if Cal converts the 2-point conversion at the end of the game. Man, what happened to WSU? I have to move ASU above them when they just beat them this weekend. It’s been a disaster month for the Cougars. Only Stanford sits below them.
- T.J. Mathewson
Brenden's Picks
1. Washington
2. Oregon
3. OSU
4. USC
5. Utah
6. UCLA
7. Arizona
8. Colorado
9. Cal
10. WSU
11. ASU
12. Stanford
The Pac-12 race is heating up...
While they are undefeated and hold a win over Oregon, I had a really hard time putting Washington at No. 1... They've looked flat-out bad since the win over the Ducks, whereas Oregon conversely has been dominant since the loss. But winners get sprinkles as they say and that's why UW still claims the top spot, they took care of business against the Ducks.
Despite the Beavers' loss to Arizona this past weekend, I still have them as the No. 3 team in the power ranks. OSU has the head-to-head over UCLA and Utah, and Arizona needs to win some more games before I move them on up. USC may only have one conference loss, but I think OSU is the slightly better team there.
USC, Utah, & UCLA are nearly interchangeable in my ranks, but I give USC the nod because of quarterback play. The Utes and Bruins aren't as consistent on offense, and you've got to score points to win in this league.
Colorado jumps a spot because of just how terrible conference play has been for the Cougars... WSU still sports a pair of ranked wins, but man doesn't that seem like forever ago?
ASU & Stanford are no longer the doormats I expected when the season began, both teams are getting better each week and could give you a sneaky good game (cough cough Washington) if you're not careful. There are zero cupcakes in the conference as of now...
- Brenden Slaughter
