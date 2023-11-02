1. Washington

2. Oregon

3. OSU

4. USC

5. Utah

6. UCLA

7. Arizona

8. Colorado

9. Cal

10. WSU

11. ASU

12. Stanford

The Pac-12 race is heating up...

While they are undefeated and hold a win over Oregon, I had a really hard time putting Washington at No. 1... They've looked flat-out bad since the win over the Ducks, whereas Oregon conversely has been dominant since the loss. But winners get sprinkles as they say and that's why UW still claims the top spot, they took care of business against the Ducks.

Despite the Beavers' loss to Arizona this past weekend, I still have them as the No. 3 team in the power ranks. OSU has the head-to-head over UCLA and Utah, and Arizona needs to win some more games before I move them on up. USC may only have one conference loss, but I think OSU is the slightly better team there.



USC, Utah, & UCLA are nearly interchangeable in my ranks, but I give USC the nod because of quarterback play. The Utes and Bruins aren't as consistent on offense, and you've got to score points to win in this league.

Colorado jumps a spot because of just how terrible conference play has been for the Cougars... WSU still sports a pair of ranked wins, but man doesn't that seem like forever ago?

ASU & Stanford are no longer the doormats I expected when the season began, both teams are getting better each week and could give you a sneaky good game (cough cough Washington) if you're not careful. There are zero cupcakes in the conference as of now...

- Brenden Slaughter