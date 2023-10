PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, receiver Silas Bolden, and offensive lineman Tanner Miller ahead of the matchup with Colorado!

MORE: Commit Stats: How The Beaver Recruits Are Faring | Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Presser | Snap Counts vs Arizona | PFF: Team Grades & Top Performers vs Arizona