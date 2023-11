PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

BeaversEdge Publisher & Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge writer T.J. Mathewson to break down the latest in Oregon State sports!

This week, Slaughter and Mathewson break down Oregon State's loss to Arizona and look ahead to the matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes!

For the second segment of the podcast, we were joined by CUSportsReport writer Nikki Edwards to learn more about Deion Sanders' squad!

