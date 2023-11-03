BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: No. 16 Oregon State vs Colorado
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup!
With the No. 16 Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) set to face Colorado (4-4, 1-4) at Folsom Field on Saturday night, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and writers T.J. Mathewson and Ryan Harlan give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!
MORE: Injury Report | THE EDGE: Who Has The Advantage OSU vs CU | A Closer Look At CU | EDGE Pac-12 Power Ranks | EDGE POD: Previewing OSU vs CU | Inside The Dam: Young's Offer, WR Offer, & MORE
T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK
This game could sneak up on the Beavers...
Playing a quarterback as good as Shedeur Sanders on the road is no easy task. There’s going to be a ton of energy in the stadium, expecting another sellout.
On top of all of that, we’re all waiting to see if the Beavers can make it through a road game without exploding a fatal flaw. It gets more important when Vegas sees this as a game you should win (13.5-point favorites).
In reality, this game plan should go as similar to last season as possible. Oregon State ran it over 40 times against the Buffaloes at Reser Stadium en route to a 42-9 win. There was nothing the Buffs could do to stop the run then, and I’m not sure there’s much they can do now.
OC Brian Lindgren and Jonathan Smith have said their ideal offensive game plan is balanced, but against a defense whose best players are outside, you attack the middle. On the other side, Colorado won’t be able to run the ball, running for under 30 yards vs UCLA, which will allow the Oregon State DL to pin their ears back and tee off on the QB.
Sanders was under a mountain of pressure all last week, and all season, and the Beavers should do just fine if they pressure him enough to throw off the passing game. Look for at least 4 Beaver sacks.
Oregon State needs a rebound performance on the road, and I think this is it. If it’s not? There’s trouble.
PREDICTION: Oregon State 45, Colorado 21
TJ's season record (6-2)
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: WATCH: OSU Defense Previews Colorado | Bowl Projections Week 10 | WATCH: OSU Offense Previews Colorado | Commit Stats: How The Beaver Recruits Are Faring
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
Time for Oregon State to bounce back and keep their Pac-12 title hopes alive!
Following the loss to Arizona last weekend, the Beavers are in desperate need of a win to right the ship, and there's a prime opportunity to do so against the Buffs.
The hype of Colorado has certainly died down compared to the beginning of the season, but this is still a much better Buffs team than we saw in Corvallis a season ago and not a team the Beavers can expect to cruise past. The Beavers have advantages across the board, so if they play their game and improve their road play, they'll have a great chance to get the W.
Offensively, I expect the Beavers to pretty much be able to get whatever they want in this matchup. Colorado allows nearly 500 yards of total offense to opposing offenses and has allowed elite offenses like Oregon and USC to put up over 40, while also allowing 46 to Stanford and 28 to UCLA in their last two contests.
Simply put, whether it's Damien Martinez or Deshaun Fenwick with the ground game, or DJ Uiagalelei and the passing attack, the Beavers should be able to move the ball with ease, getting back to their season average of nearly 37 points per contest.
I expect the Beavers to pound the ground game, and then work in the passing attack as needed to control time of possession and keep Colorado's offense on the sidelines. Look for the Beavers to also work in more of the short-to-intermediate passing game as we didn't see a ton of that last week.
Defensively, this figures to be a great test for Trent Bray's defense. The Beavers haven't been good in their Pac-12 road contests and need a get-right game on the road to build up some confidence. This is the final road game before the season finale in Eugene, so having a strong performance will go a long way for the rest of the season.
The challenge against the Buffs will be Colorado's passing attack and making sure tackles on their skill position playmakers. The Buffs' O-line was called out by Deion Sanders this week, so I would assume they'll play one of their better games of the season this week, thus making the challenge a bit tougher for the OSU pass rush.
The key for the defense will be getting pressure on Shedeur Sanders, containing Travis Hunter on the edge, and not letting any big plays beat you. The Buffs aren't much of a threat to run the ball, so the OSU secondary needs to hold up against a good group of receivers.
Colorado has some star power, but the Beavers are the more cohesive unit and I like them to win by three scores and get some much-needed momentum entering the final stretch...
PREDICTION: Oregon State 42, Colorado 24
Brenden's season record (6-2)
RYAN HARLAN'S PICK
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news