T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK

This game could sneak up on the Beavers... Playing a quarterback as good as Shedeur Sanders on the road is no easy task. There's going to be a ton of energy in the stadium, expecting another sellout. On top of all of that, we're all waiting to see if the Beavers can make it through a road game without exploding a fatal flaw. It gets more important when Vegas sees this as a game you should win (13.5-point favorites). In reality, this game plan should go as similar to last season as possible. Oregon State ran it over 40 times against the Buffaloes at Reser Stadium en route to a 42-9 win. There was nothing the Buffs could do to stop the run then, and I'm not sure there's much they can do now. OC Brian Lindgren and Jonathan Smith have said their ideal offensive game plan is balanced, but against a defense whose best players are outside, you attack the middle. On the other side, Colorado won't be able to run the ball, running for under 30 yards vs UCLA, which will allow the Oregon State DL to pin their ears back and tee off on the QB. Sanders was under a mountain of pressure all last week, and all season, and the Beavers should do just fine if they pressure him enough to throw off the passing game. Look for at least 4 Beaver sacks. Oregon State needs a rebound performance on the road, and I think this is it. If it's not? There's trouble. PREDICTION: Oregon State 45, Colorado 21 TJ's season record (6-2)

BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK