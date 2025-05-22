Beaver Baseball: Aiva Arquette Named A Brooks Wallace Award Semifinalist

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: Beavers Talk Postseason | Latest Postseason Projections | Noah Tishendorf Recaps OV | Baseball Projections | Baseball Ranks | Beavs Land 2026 RB | Inside The Dam: Notes, Offers, Visits | The 3-2-1: Beavers Make Case For National Seed

CARY, N.C. – Oregon State junior Aiva Arquette is one of 30 semifinalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, which was announced Wednesday.

The honor is given annually to the nation’s top shortstop in honor of Wallace, a former Texas Tech shortstop who passed away at the age of 27.

The Kailua, Hawai’i native ended the regular season with a team-best .348 batting average, 17 home runs and 60 runs batted in. He’s also leading the Beavers with a .676 slugging percentage and .473 on-base percentage while playing in all 54 games. He’s the lone Beaver to start at shortstop this season and has committed just four errors for a .980 fielding percentage.

MORE: WATCH: Beavers Talk Sweep Of LBSU | WATCH: Beavers Talk G2 Win Over LBSU | WBB: Beavers Add Lizzy Williamson | OV Preview: May 16 | Spring Recap: TE | Spring Recap: RB

Arquette is aiming to become the second Beaver to earn the honor, following Cadyn Grenier in 2018.

Finalists for the honor, as presented by the College Baseball Hall of Fame, will be announced June 4. The winner of the honor will be announced later in June.

OSU Athletics