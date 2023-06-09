PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State wide receiver John Dunmore has entered the transfer portal after posting his decision on Twitter Friday afternoon...

BeaversEdge.com had reports of Dunmore's departure on The Dam Board this past weekend...

The 6-foot-2, 183-pounder was coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him play in all 13 games and tally nine catches for 95 yards. He also completed a 41-yard pass in the Beavers' season-opener against Boise State...

He had his season-high in catches (five) and yards (45) in the Beavers' Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida, filling in for the injured Anthony Gould...

Dunmore played in three contests and tallied one catch for four yards in his redshirt-freshman season in 2021 after beginning his career at Penn State in 2019. Dunmore announced his commitment to Oregon State back in June of 2021...

With Dunmore no longer in the fold, the Beavers have Jesiah Irish, Anthony Gould, Silas Bolden, Jimmy Valsin, Trevor Pope, and freshmen David Wells, Zach Card, Tastean Reddicks, and Montrel Hatten as scholarship receivers.

Moving forward, BeaversEdge.com is reporting that several JUCO wide receivers are on OSU's radar...

