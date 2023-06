After a successful first weekend of official visits that resulted in the commitment of WR Malachi Durant, the Oregon State Beavers are set to host another contingent of uncommitted prospects on campus this weekend.

We break down each recruit and their recruitment below...

Before we delve into the official visitors for this weekend, it's worth noting that offensive tackle Manasse Itete will no longer be visiting. He was expected to originally but will no longer after committing to USC.