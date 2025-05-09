Oregon State Official Visit Preview: May 9-11

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State will once again be hosting recruits on campus this weekend on official visits. After hosting four prospects on campus last weekend, including wide receiver target Malcolm Watkins, the Beavers will host four more prospects on campus this weekend.

Here's what to know about each prospect.

