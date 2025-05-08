Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Iowa

With the No. 10 Oregon State baseball team (35-12) set to face Iowa (32-15, 21-6 Big 10) for a three-game set in Des Moines starting Friday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

- Oregon State and Iowa are meeting for the first time on Friday.

- The Hawkeyes are the ninth Big Ten Conference foe for the Beavers this season. Oregon State has played solo games versus Washington, UCLA, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, Nebraska and Rutgers and four against Oregon. Only two of those 11 previous games came at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

- The neutral-site series marks the last regular season road trip for the Beavers, who enter it with a 22-10 record away from Corvallis.

- The series also marks the 13th, 14th and 15th games at pro stadiums for the Beavers this season. OSU has played in Arlington, Texas (MLB), Surprise, Ariz. (MLB Spring Training), Round Rock Texas (MiLB Triple-A) and Hillsboro, Ore. (MiLB Single-A).

- Six of those games came in the Central Time Zone in February and March. The Beavers went 3-3 in those games.

- Wilson Weber tallied five extra-base hits in the series victory over Hawai'i. He doubled twice in the opener, hit a three-run home run in game two and then two more home runs in the finale. He closed the four-game series with 10 RBI and stands at 37 on the year, which ranks third on the team.

- Eric Segura, Friday's probable starter, is slated to make his 10th appearance away from home this season. He is 7-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 35 innings, striking out 48 to 18 walks away from Goss Stadium.

- Segura is 13-2 in his OSU career, over 27 appearances.

- Gavin Turley extended his reached base streak to 41 games by walking twice Monday. He now has 117 career walks, one shy of tying Mickey Riley (1980-83) for seventh at Oregon State.

- The OSU bullpen finished the series at Hawai'i, allowing three runs on 13 hits and six walks with 13 strikeouts in 16 innings.

- The Beavers' pitching staff held Hawai'i to six extra-base hits over the four-game series. Conversely, OSU's offense tallied 13 of its own, including nine doubles.

- Oregon State is hitting .307 in its 12 neutral-site games this season. The Beavers have hit 22 doubles and 17 home runs with 71 walks to 108 strikeouts.