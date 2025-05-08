Oregon State MBB: Beavers Announce MSU Transfer Dez White

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s basketball team has added guard Dez White to its roster for the 2025-26 season, head coach Wayne Tinkle announced Thursday.

White is a 6-foot-2 guard from Jefferson City, Mo.

White joins the Beavers as a junior guard, after spending the 2024-25 season at Missouri State. He averaged 14.0 points per game last season, scoring in double-figures 23 times on the year. White tallied 20-plus points seven times in his sophomore season, including a 30-point performance against Indiana State. He shot 37.1 percent from 3-point range on the year.

“Dez is a dynamic scorer and a playmaker who can play on or off the ball,” Tinkle said. “He’s a great decision maker with a high basketball IQ. Dez is a very unselfish player who will make a big impact on our program. He’s a delightful young man with a very bright future.”

White played his first collegiate season at Austin Peay, where he earned ASUN All-Freshman honors. He averaged 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Governors, and set a program freshman record with 63 3-pointers on the year.

“There were multiple things that went into me choosing Oregon State,” White said. “One of the main reasons was the playing style matches up with my game and I feel as I can come in and help the team in a smooth transition. Also, the winning tradition and the culture of the team is a major component that made the choice easier. Being alongside a team and coaching staff that wants to win and is dedicated day in and day out was a gravitational piece for me in my decision-making. The people on campus and in the community were very welcoming and I can’t wait to get out there with the guys and get involved with the fans!”

White will be joined next season by fellow newcomers Malcolm Christie, Noah Amenhauser, Stephen Olowoniyi, Jorge Diaz Graham, Keziah Ekissi, and Olavi Suutela.