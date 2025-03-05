Oregon State MBB: Rataj Named to WCC All-Academic Team

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State’s Michael Rataj has been named to the West Coast Conference All-Academic Team, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Rataj has a 3.99 GPA as a BioHealth Sciences major. He was selected to the NABC Honors Court last summer and was an Academic All-District honoree last season.

Rataj was named to the WCC All-Conference First Team on Tuesday and is top-10 in the conference in points per game (3rd), rebounds per game (4th), steals per game (1st), field goal percentage (2nd) and free throw percentage (9th). Overall, Rataj is averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He has scored in double-figures 28 times in 31 games this year. The forward is 23 points away from reaching 1,000 in his career.

The Beavers will be the No. 5 seed in this week’s Credit 1 Union WCC Tournament in Las Vegas and will play their first game of the event on Saturday.

