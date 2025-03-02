Oregon State MBB WCC Tournament Bracket Set

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following 20-11 regular season and a 10-8 finish in West Coast Conference play, the Oregon State men's basketball team is the five-seed in the conference tournament.

By way of finishing fifth in the standings, the Beavers will have byes during the first and second rounds of the tournament and will get underway Saturday against the winner of Pepperdine and Portland.

Before the Beavers' two close losses this week to St. Mary's and San Fransico, the Beavers were still in the mix to catch Santa Clara, but the Broncos won six of their final eight to hold off the Beavs.

If the Beavers take down the winner of Portland/Pepperdine, they'll face Santa Clara who will be awaiting the winner of the Beavers/Portland/Pepperdine... The Beavers are 1-1 vs SC this season, and if they're able to knock off the Broncos, that would set up a rematch with St. Mary's in the semifinals, who the Beavers just gave a very tough game to on the road...

