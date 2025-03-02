In-state DE target working on setting up multiple visits to Corvallis

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

One of Oregon State's top defensive line targets is in the process of scheduling multiple trips to Corvallis for the upcoming months, BeaversEdge has recently learned.

Lakeridge High School standout defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf is a top priority for Oregon State defensive line coach Ilaisa Tuiaki and now has one unofficial visit officially booked with a second unofficial possible scheduled for April. Tishendorf and Oregon State are also working on an official visit.