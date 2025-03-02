Oregon State WBB Tournament Bracket Set

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following a 16-15 regular season and a fourth-place finish in the West Coast Conference women's basketball standings, the Oregon State WBB team is the fourth seed in the upcoming conference tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Scott Rueck's Beavers closed the season on a high note, winning seven of their final nine games to clinch one of the top-four seeds in the tournament and keep fifth-place San Francisisco at bay with a one-game cushion in the WCC standings.

By finishing fourth in the standings, the Beavers will now benefit from not beginning their conference tournament play until Sunday, March 9th. Only Gonzaga, Portland, and WSU finished with better records than the Beavers...

With the way the WCC tournament shakes out, the Beavers won't know their opponent until the first few rounds are underway. Depending on how those matchups go, they could play LMU, Santa Clara, or San Francisco.

Stick with BeaversEdge for continuing coverage of the Beavers in the WCC Tournament...