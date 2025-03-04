Oregon State WR target Cynai Thomas set to make decision

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State wide receiver target Cynai Thomas is set to make a decision in a little less than two weeks on March 16, he confirmed to BeaversEdge on Tuesday.

The three-star wide receiver out of Riordan High School in San Francisco will decide between Oregon State, Washington, and Arizona State. Notably, Arizona State was one of Thomas' newest offers and was not included in his original top five released in December.