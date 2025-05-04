Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Drop G3 To Hawaii

GET 4 MONTHS OF BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM FOR THE PRICE OF 1

HONOLULU – Seventh-ranked Oregon State was held to just three hits in a 5-0 loss to Hawai’i Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium.

Canon Reeder doubled and Trent Caraway singled in the fifth, but the Beavers (34-12) were unable to capitalize, leaving two on in the inning.

AJ Singer later doubled in the ninth, but he and Jacob Krieg were stranded to end the game.

Oregon State drew five walks in the loss, but was just 1-for-12 with runners on base and 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Hawai’i (29-16) scored solo runs in both the first and third innings, then went up 4-0 with a two-run fourth. The Rainbow Warriors’ scored their final run in the fifth.

Ethan Kleinschmit, making his 12th start of the season, worked three innings. The left-hander allowed three hits and four runs, taking the loss to drop to 6-3 on the year.

His counterpart, Cooper Walls, went five full innings, giving up two hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He earned the win, improving to 3-3.

Next Up

The teams conclude the four-game series Monday night with a 9:35 p.m. PT (6:35 p.m. in Hawai’i) first pitch at Les Murakami Stadium. The game will stream live on ESPN+ and also air on Spectrum Sports for those living in Hawai’i.

Oregon State Notes

• Easton Talt batted in the ninth spot of the lineup for the first time this season.

• Talt drew his 55th walk of the season, tying him with Michael Conforto (2014) for sixth in a single-season at Oregon State.

• Gavin Turley walked for the 115th time in his career.

• The Oregon State bullpen gave up its first run of the series. The ‘pen has given up just the one run in 13 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts.



OSU Athletics