Oregon State MBB: Beavers Announce Transfer Jorge Diaz-Graham

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s basketball team has added forward Jorge Diaz Graham to its roster for the 2025-26 season, head coach Wayne Tinkle announced Friday.

Diaz Graham is a 6-foot-11 forward from Canary Islands, Spain.

Diaz Graham comes to Oregon State as a senior after playing the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Pitt. The forward shot 51.9 percent from the floor and 47.6 percent from 3-point during the 2024-25 season, playing in 29 games. His year was highlighted by a 17-point showing at Florida State, where he went 5-for-7 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. Diaz Graham also recorded 12 points vs. VMI.

“We are excited to be adding Jorge as our first spring commitment out of the transfer portal,” Tinkle said. “He will bring a lot of the skills and talents of some of the guys we lost this offseason, and will also help us improve in some other areas. At 6-foot-11, he has a great ability to pass both on the perimeter and off the dribble, and he’s an elite shooter. Jorge is somebody we have been aware of for a while, and we are happy to have him as part of our program. His personality and his talent are going to give a boost to next year’s team.”

Diaz Graham has found success in the classroom as well as on the court, earning ACC All-Academic honors twice. He averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a high-school player at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and was among the top-100 prospects in the nation in 2022 according to On3. Diaz Graham was also one of 16 players invited to train with the Spain U20 National Team for competition in the FIBA U20 European Championship in 2021.

“I felt a real connection with the coaching staff from the beginning,” Diaz Graham said. “There’s something special about the culture Coach Tinkle has created — it’s built on trust, work ethic, and belief, and I truly feel like I belong in it. Oregon State and the WCC are a great fit for me as a player, and after spending time with the coaches, I know we share the same vision and goals. That means everything.”

Diaz Graham will be joined next season by fellow newcomers Keziah Ekissi and Olavi Suutela.

