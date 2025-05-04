Wilson Weber’s Home Run Sends Beavers To 3-2 Win At Hawai’i

GET 4 MONTHS OF BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM FOR THE PRICE OF 1

HONOLULU – Wilson Weber hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to send seventh-ranked Oregon State to a 3-2 win over Hawai’i Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Aiva Arquette walked and Gavin Turley singled to lead off the sixth, forcing Hawai’i to go to the bullpen, bringing in right-handed pitcher Freddy Rodriguez. Weber drilled the second pitch he saw from Rodriguez over the fence in center to put the Beavers (34-11) ahead for good.

Weber has three hits in the series, all extra-base hits after he doubled twice in Friday’s 11-4 win. The home run marked the fifth of the season for the senior.

Dax Whitney and Nelson Keljo held the UH offense in check. Whitney started and scattered solo runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. He struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings before giving way to Keljo to end the fifth.

Keljo improved to 3-2 after 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out four, allowing a hit and two walks.

Sebastian Gonzalez started for the Rainbow Warriors (28-16) and worked five full innings. He allowed two hits and two runs while striking out four. Rodriguez took the loss, dropping to 4-1 on the year.

The Beavers tallied just four hits, with AJ Singer picking up two for his 13th multiple-hit effort of the season.

Oregon State and Hawai’i play the third game of the series Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m. PT (1:05 p.m. in Hawai’i). The game will not be live streamed; listen in to Mike Parker on the Beaver Sports Network and Varsity Network Radio.

Oregon State Notes

• Adam Haight made his first career start, batting in the seventh spot of the lineup at designated hitter.

• Gavin Turley made his first start of the season in right field. Easton Talt started the first 44 games of the season in right field.

• Wilson Weber’s home run was his first since March 30 at Nebraska.

• Weber’s home run also marked the 70th of the year for the Beavers, 59 of which have come away from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

• The Beavers improved to 5-5 when an opponent scores first, and 2-3 away from home.

• Nelson Keljo made his first relief outing of the season, coming on in the fifth inning. It was his 11th appearance of the season with the first 10 coming in starts.

• Dax Whitney has 72 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings this season after his seven on Saturday. That’s 13.13 Ks per nine innings.

