Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Get Back On Track, Take Down Hawaii 11-4

HONOLULU – Wilson Weber doubled twice and he and AJ Singer drove in three runs apiece as seventh-ranked Oregon State defeated Hawai’i, 11-4, Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Singer hit a sacrifice fly in the first and doubled in a pair in the Beavers’ four-run second inning as OSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead over Hawai’i.

Weber, meanwhile, doubled in three on an 0-2 double in the fourth inning. He doubled again in the eighth and scored when Canon Reeder singled to center.

The Beavers’ offense rapped out 15 hits in the win, with eight of Oregon State’s (33-11) nine starters recording at least one hit. Weber, Singer, Reeder, Gavin Turley, Aiva Arquette, Jacob Krieg and Trent Caraway all recording two.

Six of the 15 hits went for two bases, tying a season-high.

A wild pitch and sac fly by Singer got the Beavers two in the first. OSU added to the lead on RBI by Arquette and Turley in the second before Singer drilled his double off the wall later in the inning.

Weber pushed the lead to 9-2 with his first double in the fourth. OSU, up 9-4 an inning later, reached double figures on a Hawai’i (28-15) balk.

Eric Segura made his second start in his 12th appearance this season and the righty scattered four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five. He got the win, pushing him to 7-1 on the year and 13-2 for his Oregon State career.

The Beavers chased Hawai’i starter Itsuki Takemoto after four innings. The right-hander allowed nine hits and nine runs in four innings of work, and took the loss, dropping to 2-5 on the year.

Next Up

The teams continue the four-game series Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. PT (9:35 p.m. in Hawai’i). The game will not be live streamed; listen in to Mike Parker on the Beaver Sports Network and Varsity Network Radio.

Oregon State Notes

• Aiva Arquette batted in the leadoff spot for the first time this season. He’s the third Beaver to do so this season, joining Easton Talt (25 games) and Trent Caraway (18 games).

• Gavin Turley also batted second for the first time. Aiva Arquette had batted second in the first 43 games of the season.

• Jacob Krieg stole his first career base in the fourth inning.

• The meeting was the first between the teams since 2010 when Oregon State won 3-of-4 in Honolulu.

• Dallas Macias recorded his first multiple-hit game since April 5 against UC Irvine.

• Easton Talt drew two walks, giving him 54 for the season. That moves him into seventh for a single season at OSU.

• Gavin Turley’s lone RBI gave him 174 for his career, tying him with Adley Rutschman (2017-19) for second in the Oregon State record books.

• The Beavers improved to 33-11 for the second consecutive season.

• Oregon State improved to 11-2 versus Big West Conference foes this season.

• The Beavers are now 11-6 in true road games and 20-9 away from home this year.

• OSU improved to 27-6 when scoring first.

• The Beavers are 12-0 this season when scoring in double figures and 80-8 under Mitch Canham.

• OSU is 28-1 when leading after eight innings.

OSU Athletics

