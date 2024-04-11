PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team saw its fourth and fifth departures on Thursday afternoon as guards Donovyn Hunter and Marta Pietsch are set to enter the portal, sources told BeaversEdge.com

They join Talia von Oelhoffen, Timea Gardiner, and Adlee Blacklock...

Hunter is coming off a stellar true-freshman campaign where she played in 35 games (34 starts), averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 42% shooting from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc.

The Medford (OR) native upped her averages in the postseason, recording 7.3 points, four rebounds, 4.3 assists and nearly a steal per game on 62% shooting from the floor and 63% from deep.

Pietsch played in just 11 games in her sophomore campaign in 2023-24, averaging 1.1 points, 1.5 boards, and 1.1 assists per game on 35% shooting. It was a decrease for Pietsch in playing time after seeing action in 25 games as a freshman in 2022-23.

Kennedie Shuler, Dominka Paurova, and AJ Marotte are the remaining guards on Oregon State's roster...

