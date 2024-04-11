PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team saw its third departure of the offseason on Wednesday afternoon as sophomore guard Adlee Blacklock announced she'd be seeking the transfer portal.

She joins Talia von Oelhoffen and Timea Gardiner as the Beavers who have entered the portal...

The 6-foot, Lubbock (TX) native is coming off a sophomore campaign with the Beavers where she appeared in 26 games, averaging 3.5 points and 0.8 rebounds on 37% shooting from the floor and 37% from deep.

During her freshman season in 2022-23, she played in 24 games (five starts) and averaged 6.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists on 47% shooting from the floor and 47% from deep.

Donovyn Hunter, Kennedie Shuler, Lily Hansford, Dominka Paurova, and Marta Pietsch are the remaining guards left on the roster...

