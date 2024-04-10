PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

As the 2025 recruiting cycle rolls on, the Oregon State coaching staff is keeping their options open at the quarterback position. In the past, names such as Mason Drube, Leo Hannan, Jaron Sagapolutele, and Luke Haugo have been of note and are still prospects to know going forward.

That being said, two new quarterback prospects have entered the fray of prospects to know this cycle.

MORE: Day 9 Nuggets: Gabarri Johnson Debuts | REPORTS: Martinez To Enter Portal | WATCH: Day 9 Interviews | WATCH: Practice Video Day 9 | Timea Gardiner Enters Transfer Portal | Baseball In The Ranks | Beavers Sweep ASU | 2025 Recruiting Primer: TE | 2025 CB Talks OSU Offer