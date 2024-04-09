The Oregon State football team returned to the Prothro Practice Fields on Tuesday morning for the ninth practice of spring football and BeaversEdge has the complete scoop on everything that went down!

- The biggest news from the offense today is that quarterback Gabarri Johnson is practicing for the first time in spring ball. Head coach Trent Bray hinted after the first two weeks of spring football that he could start practicing in the second half of spring ball.

MORE on Johnson in the Full Report

- Running backs Damien Martinez and Jam Griffin did not practice today. Martinez was not spotted at practice while Griffin was present but took no reps. More on Martinez HERE

- The theme of the defense today was aggression. We saw a number of corner blitzes off the edge which threw off the timing of the quarterbacks, and balanced the pressure between the backfield and the defensive line.

First Team Defense

DL - Semisi Saluni

DL - Takari Hickle

DL - Jacob Schuster

OLB - Nikko Taylor

ILB - Melvin Jordan

ILB - Isaiah Chisom

OLB - Olu Omotosho

DB - Noble Thomas

DB - Jack Kane

DB - Skyler Thomas

DB - Jaden Robinson

Special Teams

- Everett Hayes made his only field goal of the day from 53 yards.

To read the entire, in-depth practice report, including first-team offense, both second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE