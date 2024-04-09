Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 9: Gabarri Johnson Debuts
The Oregon State football team returned to the Prothro Practice Fields on Tuesday morning for the ninth practice of spring football and BeaversEdge has the complete scoop on everything that went down!
- The biggest news from the offense today is that quarterback Gabarri Johnson is practicing for the first time in spring ball. Head coach Trent Bray hinted after the first two weeks of spring football that he could start practicing in the second half of spring ball.
- Running backs Damien Martinez and Jam Griffin did not practice today. Martinez was not spotted at practice while Griffin was present but took no reps. More on Martinez HERE
- The theme of the defense today was aggression. We saw a number of corner blitzes off the edge which threw off the timing of the quarterbacks, and balanced the pressure between the backfield and the defensive line.
First Team Defense
DL - Semisi Saluni
DL - Takari Hickle
DL - Jacob Schuster
OLB - Nikko Taylor
ILB - Melvin Jordan
ILB - Isaiah Chisom
OLB - Olu Omotosho
DB - Noble Thomas
DB - Jack Kane
DB - Skyler Thomas
DB - Jaden Robinson
Special Teams
- Everett Hayes made his only field goal of the day from 53 yards.
