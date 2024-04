PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham, catcher Wilson Weber, and infielder Trent Caraway as the trio previews the weekend against Stanford and much more!

MORE: Adlee Blacklock Enters Portal | Beavers Keeping 2025 QB Options Open | Where OSU Stands At RB After Martinez Departure | Day 9 Nuggets: Gabarri Johnson Debuts | Martinez To Enter Portal