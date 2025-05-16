Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Earn Win No. 40 With 12-8 Victory Over LBSU

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Canon Reeder hit a pair of home runs and drove in seven runs as No. 7 Oregon State won its 40th game of the season with a 12-8 victory over Long Beach State in front of 4,108 fans Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Reeder hit a grand slam in a seven-run third-inning that saw Trent Caraway hit his sixth home run of the year, a three-run blast. Reeder then hit a three-run home run in the eighth to tally his career-high fifth, sixth and seventh RBI of the day.

It marked Reeder’s first career multiple-home run effort.

Tyce Peterson followed Reeder’s eighth-inning blast with a solo shot of his own to cap OSU’s (40-12-1) offensive night, one that saw the Beavers tally 16 hits, including seven for extra bases.

Dax Whitney made his 14th start of the year but just the fourth at home. He struck out six, scattering a hit in 5 1/3 scoreless frames. He got the win to improve to 5-3 on the year.

Oregon State went up 8-0 after after three thanks to the home runs in the third plus an RBI single by Caraway in the second. Caraway went 3-for-5, driving in four, one shy of his career high.

Long Beach State (22-30) scored five in the seventh before the Beavers tagged their four in the eighth.

Kellan Montgomery started for LBSU, going 2 2/3 innings. He allowed 10 hits and eight runs to drop to 9-4.

The win gave Oregon State its 40th win of the year for the fourth consecutive season and 13th time in program history. OSU also became one of 18 teams to reach the total this season.

Next Up

Oregon State concludes the series Saturday against Long Beach State at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 12:35 p.m. PT and the game will air on Portland’s CW, KOIN.com, KOIN+ and Pac-12 Insider, which is available over Plex, Amazon Prime, the CW app, Roku and more. A direct link can also be found on osubeavers.com.

Oregon State Notes

• The 4,108 in attendance marked the eighth-largest crowd in Goss Stadium history and the third-largest in the regular season.

• The 4,108 also marked the largest of the season for the Beavers, surpassing 4,084 against Oregon on April 29.

• Oregon State is averaging 3,697 per home date over 18 games. OSU’s single-season record of 3,683 came last season.

• Dax Whitney finished the regular season with a 2-0 record at home, posting a 0.43 ERA. He gave up just one run in 21 innings while allowing nine hits and 10 walks with 28 strikeouts.

• Whitney is now 5-3 with a 3.85 ERA on the year. He has 89 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings over 14 starts.

• Canon Reeder’s grand slam marked the fifth of the year for the Beavers.

