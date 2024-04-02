PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following Oregon State's Elite Eight loss to South Carolina on Sunday, Oregon State junior guard Talia von Oelhoffen has entered the transfer portal.

"Beaver Nation, I can't even begin to express the gratitude I feel for the love and support you have shown me over the past three years. It has been a joy to play in front of you and to represent this university.

I wouldn't trade the experiences I've had and the relationships I've built here for anything. All the ups and downs have made me into the person I am today and for that, I'm beyond grateful. I can confidently say I gave everything I had to leave this program better than I found it, and I have learned and grown so much along the way. No one can take away what our team was able to this year, and I will never forget how special it was to be apart of it. This team's impact on me will last a lifetime.



Given the circumstances, I have decided that it is best for me and my future to close this chapter of my life. I will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer to use my last year of eligibility elsewhere."

The 5-foot-11 Kennewick (WA) native is coming off a junior season with the Beavers where she averaged 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in a career-high 35 games played. She shot 38% from the floor and 31% from the three-point line.

For her Oregon State career, she averaged 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 39% from the floor and 34% from downtown.

Donovyn Hunter, Kennedie Shuler, Adlee Blacklock, Lily Hansford, Dominka Paurova, and Marta Pietsch are the remaining guards left on the roster...

