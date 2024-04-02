Oregon State Guard Talia von Oelhoffen Enters Transfer Portal
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Baseball Shuts Out Gonzaga | Baseball In The Ranks | WATCH: Beavers Talk Loss To SC | OSU Falls To SC In Elite Eight | Beavers Set Up Visits With Two 2025 QBs | WBB Defeats Notre Dame | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over ND | Spring Football HQ
Following Oregon State's Elite Eight loss to South Carolina on Sunday, Oregon State junior guard Talia von Oelhoffen has entered the transfer portal.
"Beaver Nation, I can't even begin to express the gratitude I feel for the love and support you have shown me over the past three years. It has been a joy to play in front of you and to represent this university.
I wouldn't trade the experiences I've had and the relationships I've built here for anything. All the ups and downs have made me into the person I am today and for that, I'm beyond grateful. I can confidently say I gave everything I had to leave this program better than I found it, and I have learned and grown so much along the way. No one can take away what our team was able to this year, and I will never forget how special it was to be apart of it. This team's impact on me will last a lifetime.
Given the circumstances, I have decided that it is best for me and my future to close this chapter of my life. I will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer to use my last year of eligibility elsewhere."
The 5-foot-11 Kennewick (WA) native is coming off a junior season with the Beavers where she averaged 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in a career-high 35 games played. She shot 38% from the floor and 31% from the three-point line.
For her Oregon State career, she averaged 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 39% from the floor and 34% from downtown.
Donovyn Hunter, Kennedie Shuler, Adlee Blacklock, Lily Hansford, Dominka Paurova, and Marta Pietsch are the remaining guards left on the roster...
Stick with BeaversEdge for continuing coverage...
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson