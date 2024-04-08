PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team now has another departure since the season's conclusion as forward Timea Gardiner announced on Monday afternoon that she would be seeking the portal.

Guard Talia von Oelhoffen was the first player to enter the portal last week...

The 6-foot-3 sophomore was a huge part of OSU's resurgence this season, winning the sixth player of the year award in the conference before ultimately settling in as a starter as the season winded down.

She played in 35 games (nine starts) and averaged 11.6 points, seven boards, and nearly 1.5 assists per game on 45% shooting from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc.

During the postseason (four games) Gardiner averaged 15 points, nine boards, and two assists per game,

"Beaver Nation, Thank you for your love and endless support over the last two years. Thank you to anyone that has helped me along my journey as a Beav. Especially to my teammates, coaches, friends, and family.

After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I will forever be grateful for my time at OSU as it will always hold a special place in my heart.," Gardiner said via Twitter.