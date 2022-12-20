Oregon State Football Offseason Movement Tracker
With the 2022 Oregon State football season now in the books, BeaversEdge takes a look at the offseason movement within the program as far as graduating players, transfer portal guys, and those declaring for the NFL Draft...
This story will be updated
Out Of Eligibility
QB Tristan Gebbia
OL Brandon Kipper
Punter Luke Loecher
DL Simon Sandberg
DL Cody Anderson
WR Tyjon Lindsey
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison
ILB Kyrei Fisher-Morris
DB Jaydon Grant
Transfer Portal
-> The 6-foot-2, 186-pound defensive back became the latest Oregon State Beaver to enter the transfer portal as he announced his intention on Monday. Riley didn't see action in 2020, 2021, or 2022...
-> After getting injured against Utah and not returning in 2022, Nolan announced his intention to enter the portal on Dec. 1st... He leaves Corvallis with 4,153 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions on a 61% completion rate...
-> Hardge officially put his name into the transfer portal on Nov. 2nd... The 6-foot-1, 194-pounder appeared in 17 games between 2020 and 2022, tallying 25 tackles and two pass deflections...
Declared For The NFL Draft
ILB/FB Jack Colletto
-> One of the all-time greats to put on an OSU uniform, Colletto officially declared for the NFL Draft on Monday after a storied Oregon State career. He leaves Corvallis as the Paul Hornung award winner and left a legacy far greater than his stats. He tallied 425 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 111 carries while also catching four passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 50 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble forced and recovered on defense. Lastly, he also added 254 passing yards...
DB Rejzohn Wright
-> Over the course of his three-year collegiate career in Corvallis, Wright leaves with 91 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 17 pass break ups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. This will be the first time since the 2018 season that the Beavers don't have a Wright on the roster as older brother Nahshon (2019-2020) and Rejzohn (2020-22) were staples in the back end of the secondary...
TE Luke Musgrave
-> Despite only playing in the Boise State & Fresno State games this season Musgrave will be taking his talents to the next level as well. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has a ton of NFL potential and will enter the next level having tallied 47 catches for 633 yards and two touchdowns across his four seasons.
----
