Out Of Eligibility

QB Tristan Gebbia OL Brandon Kipper Punter Luke Loecher DL Simon Sandberg DL Cody Anderson WR Tyjon Lindsey WR Tre'Shaun Harrison ILB Kyrei Fisher-Morris DB Jaydon Grant

Transfer Portal

Jonathan Riley -> The 6-foot-2, 186-pound defensive back became the latest Oregon State Beaver to enter the transfer portal as he announced his intention on Monday. Riley didn't see action in 2020, 2021, or 2022... Chance Nolan -> After getting injured against Utah and not returning in 2022, Nolan announced his intention to enter the portal on Dec. 1st... He leaves Corvallis with 4,153 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions on a 61% completion rate... Ron Hardge -> Hardge officially put his name into the transfer portal on Nov. 2nd... The 6-foot-1, 194-pounder appeared in 17 games between 2020 and 2022, tallying 25 tackles and two pass deflections...

Declared For The NFL Draft

ILB/FB Jack Colletto -> One of the all-time greats to put on an OSU uniform, Colletto officially declared for the NFL Draft on Monday after a storied Oregon State career. He leaves Corvallis as the Paul Hornung award winner and left a legacy far greater than his stats. He tallied 425 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 111 carries while also catching four passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 50 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble forced and recovered on defense. Lastly, he also added 254 passing yards... DB Rejzohn Wright -> Over the course of his three-year collegiate career in Corvallis, Wright leaves with 91 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 17 pass break ups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. This will be the first time since the 2018 season that the Beavers don't have a Wright on the roster as older brother Nahshon (2019-2020) and Rejzohn (2020-22) were staples in the back end of the secondary... TE Luke Musgrave -> Despite only playing in the Boise State & Fresno State games this season Musgrave will be taking his talents to the next level as well. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has a ton of NFL potential and will enter the next level having tallied 47 catches for 633 yards and two touchdowns across his four seasons.