With the 2023 recruiting cycle still finishing up, BeaversEdge continues to look ahead to the 2024 recruiting cycle and Oregon State's early efforts in the upcoming cycle.

After taking a look at the quarterback position, we move onto the running back and wide receiver positions. In the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Beavers have yet to take a running back in the cycle. In the 2024 recruiting cycle, not many running backs have been offered by the Beavers, just a trio of backs.

At wide receiver, the Beavers took four wide receivers in Montrel Hatten, Tastean Reddicks, Zachary Card, and David Wells. While they haven't taken a deep look at the position in the transfer portal, it's possible that Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff look to find another wide receiver to pair with quarterback transfer D.J. Uiagalelei.

For the position in the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Beavers have offered eight wide receivers so far and have put themselves in a good spot with a handful of those eight. Here's who the Beavers have offered and what to know about each going forward;