Fast rising 2024 quarterback Luke Moga out of Sunnyslope HS in Phoenix (AZ) has seen his recruitment take off over the last few weeks and months, holding offers thus far from Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Central Michigan, Nevada, and Utah State over the past few months.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound quarterback is also on the radar of the Oregon State coaching staff, the Beavers have been talking to Moga over the last few months, but an offer from the Beavers has still evaded him. That may change in the upcoming weeks, however.

