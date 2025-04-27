Oregon State Football NFL Draft UDFA Tracker

(Photo by AP)

OG Joshua Gray - Atlanta Falcons

Having finished his Oregon State career with a school-record 56 starts, offensive tackle turned guard Joshua Gray has signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Gray began his Oregon State career back in 2019 and became a full-time starter entering the 2020 campaign...

TE Jermaine Terry - New York Giants

After beginning his collegiate career at Cal, Terry transferred to Oregon State ahead of the 2023 campaign and caught 29 passes for 427 yards and two scores across two seasons. He's signed with the Giants...

OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan - Baltimore Ravens

After beginning his career at Colorado, Christian-Lichtenhan was a grad transfer for the Beavers in 2024, reuniting with former position coach Kyle DeVan, whom he had played for at CU. Lichtenhan was a model of consistency for the Beavers in 2024, starting and playing in all 12 games at left tackle. He's signed with the Ravens.

DB Jaden Robinson - Denver Broncos

One of Oregon State's longest-tenured players, Robinson made the most of his Beaver career, which began back in 2018 during his redshirt season. After battling injuries early on and working his way up the depth chart, Robinson had his breakout in the Las Vegas Bowl against Florida and went on to become an everyday starter when healthy over the next two seasons. He finishes with 43 career games played, 89 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 11 pass breakups. He's signed with the Denver Broncos...

Former Beavers

RB Damien Martinez - 7th Round, 223rd Pick Seattle

WR Silas Bolden - Minnesota Vikings

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers

LB Easton Macarenas-Arnold - Cleveland Browns