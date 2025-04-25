Oregon State Quarterback Ben Gulbranson Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson has entered the transfer portal, BeaversEdge.com has confirmed.

He's coming off a redshirt-junior season with the Beavers where he played in four contests, completing 61% of his throws for 943 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had a rushing score in the upset win over Washington State.

He joined the program in January of 2020 as a three-star recruit in the class of 2020, and redshirted that season before not seeing the field in 2021.

However, Gulbranson's most-involved season came in 2022, where he was thrust into the starting spot after a Chance Nolan injury and led the Beavers to a 7-1 mark as a starter, including a 30-3 romp over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl where he was named MVP. He threw for 1,455 yards and nine touchdowns on 63% completion with five interceptions.

Gulbranson stuck with the program with the arrival of Aidan Chiles and DJ Uiagalelei ahead of the 2023 season, and saw limited action in just two games, but got the start in the Sun Bowl that postseason.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder didn't participate with the Beavers in spring practices, as it was expected Gulbranson would be moving on with the stage of life and not necessarily football.

But, considering he had an additional season of eligibility remaining, the option for him to do just this was available, and he's not quite done with the game just yet. Considering Gulbranson is on the path to be a doctor, he could look for a football program at a school with a full medical school program.

