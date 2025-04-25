GYM: Jade Carey Named Finalist for Honda Award

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – For the fourth time in her career, Oregon State senior Jade Carey was named a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics, the Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards (CWSA) announced on Friday.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 49 years, recognizing the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and symbolizing “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.” The recipient of the sport award will become a finalist for the prestigious Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the 2025 Honda Cup, which will be presented during the live broadcast of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards Presented by Honda on June 30, at 7 pm ET, on CBS Sports Network.

Carey joins Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers and Audrey Davis, as well as Louisiana State’s Aleah Finnegan as the four finalists this year, as chosen by a panel of experts and coaches from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA).

As a senior in 2025, the Phoenix, Ariz., native had an incredible season, becoming the first gymnast in Pac-12 history to win the all-around and beam event titles in every single regular season appearance on her way to winning the AAI Award.

Including postseason appearances, Carey finished with 51 event titles, capturing all five region championships and placing fourth in the all-around and third on beam at the 2025 NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. Carey earned First Team All-American honors in the all-around and on beam after the championships, also adding Second Team honors on bars and floor, which came after earning WCGA Regular Season All-American honors on all five events.

For her career, she is now up to 168 career event titles, 16 perfect scores, and has accounted for 26 of 27 all-around scores of 39.700 or better in program history, also adding two Olympic gold medals and one bronze while representing Team USA in both Tokyo and Paris.

The Honda Sport Award winner will be announced after voting by administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools.

